Celtics News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to Jaylen Brown’s 'Child' Comment
The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks squared off on Sunday, with Boston taking the clash by a score of 113-107. Boston stormed back in the second half of the game, completely taking over after some needed halftime adjustments.
During the game, there was an on-court incident between Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo went for a handshake during the game but when Brown went to reciprocate, Antetokounpo pulled his hand back.
It was a moment of pure foolishness from the Bucks star but after the game, Brown had some thoughts on the matter. He called Antetokounmpo a "child".
"Giannis is a child," Brown said after the game. "I'm just focused on helping my team get a win. And that's what we did tonight."
Brown got the last laugh with the win as it sent Milwaukee to a 2-8 record for the season. But Antetokounmpo also responded to Brown's reception of the incident, questioning why he was so angry about it all.
"We always joke around with the flow of the game. It's something that I do to my kids, I play around. This is who I am. I play the game with fun, joy."
Antetokounmpo also double-downed on his response, saying he would pull the move again.
"I think he's an incredible player. He always does the right thing to help his team win. But I'm just gonna continue to be me and at the end of the day if I'm called the child so be it. ... If I have another opportunity I'll do it again."
Later in the contest, Brown ended up getting called for a flagrant foul against Antetokounmpo. He challenged the forward in the air and officials then deemed that the contact was a little excessive.
The Celtics star played down that the foul had anything to do with the earlier incident.
This matter only added to what is already a rivalry between these two organizations. They have both been at the top of the Eastern Conference over the last few years and have met in the postseason a few times, including the 2022 semifinals.
After this game, the two sides are heading in opposite directions. Boston holds a record of 9-2 and has looked like the best team in the NBA to start the year.
The next time that these two teams meet will be Dec. 6 in Boston.
