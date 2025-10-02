Celtics' Guard Anfernee Simons Expresses Optimism About Joe Mazzulla, Team Ahead of Season
The Boston Celtics decided to trade Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons over the summer. The main motivation for that was to shed the salary that Holiday was owed over the next few years.
Boston wanted to get under the second apron of the luxury tax, and they have. Still, they have been trying to trade Simons since the moment that they acquired him, so they could slide under the luxury tax in general.
At this point in the offseason, it looks like Simons is going to be with the Celtics. On media day, Simons seems happy to be with the Celtics right now.
More news: Celtics Insider Predicts Jayson Tatum Will Return This Season
Anfernee Simons Expresses Optimism With His Role With The Celtics
Simons told reporters that he is excited to be coached by Joe Mazzulla ahead of this season.
“Being in this situation and Joe pushing me every single day is going to bring the best out in me, and some of the things you might not have seen in the past. That’s one of the things I’m excited about, just being around other great players. They all play winning basketball at a high level for multiple years now, and I want to be able to join and contribute, as well."
Simons hasn't been in a winning situation for the last few years while he was with the Trail Blazers, so this will be new for him, although most pundits don't expect the Celtics to contend this year.
More news: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Predicts How Anfernee Simons Will Handle Expectations
The Celtics Might Still Trade Simons at The Trade Deadline
With Simons being an expiring contract, he is going to be valuable at the trade deadline. There's a chance that the Celtics will move him at the deadline for future assets.
That's especially true if they aren't looking to give him an extension to be part of the future in Boston. It's hard to see them doing that, especially with how much money he's already making.
This might just be a four-month marriage in Boston, but both the Celtics and Simons are going to make the most of the time they have together.
Last season with the Blazers, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.