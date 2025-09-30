Celtics Insider Predicts Jayson Tatum Will Return This Season
The Boston Celtics not only lost in the second round of the playoffs last season, but they also lost Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles tendon in that series. It was the worst possible scenario for them.
Tatum had surgery on his Achilles tendon less than 24 hours later in an attempt to return from the injury as quickly as possible. He is determined to return better than ever.
With videos being put on social media of Tatum's recovery, there is some speculation that he could return to the lineup at some point. One insider believes that he will.
Brian Robb of Mass Live believes that Tatum will return this season from his torn Achilles.
"If he’s going to play next year, he’s definitely going to be back by then (April 5th). Given all the optimism about his recovery so far and the fact that 10 months (March) was the goal for him out of the gate in his recovery, I’ll say yes."
This is the kind of injury that has a long recovery time, usually taking about 12 months to recover from. Tatum and his team believe he can return sooner because of how quickly he had surgery.
The Celtics are not going to rush Tatum back from the injury, but he is determined to get back on the court as quickly as possible. Still, there's a question about whether or not they'll need him.
Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum Might Try To Return This Season
If the Celtics aren't in playoff contention, there would be no reason for the Celtics to bring Tatum back to the lineup. Boston would have no incentive to bring him back, especially if they want to make a title run in 2026-27.
At that point, the Celtics would be better off having Tatum sit out for the entire season to make sure that he's 100 percent following the injury. Having him come back for the end if there is no shot to win big games doesn't make sense.
Last season, Tatum averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
