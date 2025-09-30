Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Predicts How Anfernee Simons Will Handle Expectations
The Boston Celtics are going to look a lot different from the way they did a year ago. They will have three new starters on the team with Jayson Tatum out and Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis gone.
Anfernee Simons came in exchange for Jrue Holiday in the trade with the Trail Blazers. With that trade, the Celtics are now going to be in a position where they have to figure out who is going to start at point guard.
Simons is going to start the year with the team, even if he may not finish the year with them. Jayson Tatum had some positive things to say about the newest Celtics guard.
Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum Talks About Expectations For Anfernee Simons
While appearing on Sports Seriously with USA Today Sports, Tatum talked about the expectations for the newest Celtics guard.
“We’re bringing in guys like Anfernee, who’s been very, very good in the NBA in a different environment. And now we’re bringing him into an environment where the expectations are a little different, and he’s an unbelievable player, and I think he will thrive in a situation like that."
Tatum likes what Simons has been able to do with the Trail Blazers so far in his career. Simons is an electric offensive player, but he has to be better on the defensive end of the court.
Simons likely will come off the bench, becoming their sixth man. Payton Pritchard will likely get the promotion to the starting lineup, which makes sense.
The Celtics Are Going to Keep Anfernee Simons To Start The Season
Boston is going to keep Simons until at least the trade deadline after failing to find a partner to reroute him. They still need to make a move or two if they want to get under the luxury tax completely.
They still have a few weeks to make a trade or two to get their cap number under the luxury tax, but Simons isn't focused on that. He's in a contract year, so he wants to show how good a player he is.
Last season, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
