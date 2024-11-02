Celtics-Hornets Rematch: How to Watch, Injury Report, Odds, Predictions, More
Can the Boston Celtics blow out the Charlotte Hornets for the second straight time in two days?
Probably.
On Friday night, the 5-1 Celtics bested the 2-3 Hornets on the road, 124-109. They'll be back at the Spectrum Center for an encore beatdown Saturday.
Celtics All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown predictably led the way for Boston. Tatum scored a game-high 32 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the floor (3-of-9 from deep) and 11-of-13 shooting from the foul line, while pulling down 11 rebounds, swiping three steals, dishing out three dimes and blocking a shot. Brown scored 25 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor and 9-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe (let's not talk about his 0-of-6 night from deep), grabbed six boards, dished out five dimes, nabbed a steal and blocked a shot.
All-Defensive guards Jrue Holiday (14 points) and Derrick White (17 points) scored in double figures, while reserve Neemias Queta (12 points) had a more impactful offensive night than third-string center Luke Kornet, who had been elevated to a starting role in the absence of both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.
How to Watch
The action tips off at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston locally, and via League Pass elsewhere.
Injury Report
Sadly, Boston will be without Brown tonight, who is resting due to a hip flexor strain, per the league's latest injury report.
Horford, however, is no longer listed on Boston's injury report. Porzingis, of course, continues to recuperate from his left posterior tibilias tendon surgery. Sharpshooter Sam Hauser is available to play through his low back injury. After Queta's big night on Friday, one wonders if he may get more run than Kornet behind Horford.
Odds
Even without their second- and probably third-best players in Brown and Porzingis, the Celtics are still double-digit favorites to win again. According to The Action Network, the spread is currently set at -10.5 points for Boston.
Predictions
Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball had a huge night, scoring 31 points on 12-of-25 shooting (5-of-14 from deep) in the loss. But his passing was lackluster, as he dished out four dimes against four turnovers.
But Hornets forward Brandon Miller, who sat out on Friday with a left glute strain, is available to play today. He and Miles Bridges are Ball's best release valves on offense. Should either player get cooking, they could at least keep the margin closer than the projected spread. Celtics 120, Hornets 112.
More
The biggest story stemming from Friday night's game was ex-Celtic Grant Williams flagrant 2 foul against Tatum, when he shoulder-checked his old teammate and sent him to the floor. Other old Boston comrades and retired Celtics alike had plenty to say about the unsportsmanlike behavior.
Naturally, all eyes will be on Grant and Tatum to see what happens in this follow-up game.
