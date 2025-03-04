Celtics Injury Report: Boston May Be Very Shorthanded for Blazers Matchup
The Boston Celtics are set to take the Portland Trail Blazers for their 62nd game of the 2024-25 season.
The Celtics will search for their 44th win of the season as they will host the Blazers. This matchup on Wednesday will be their first of a back-to-back, and because of that, the Celtics injury report is very lengthy.
The Celtis have six of their key payers on the injury report, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
The Celtics injury report also features Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Payton Pritchard, and Derrick White.
Tatum and Brown are listed as questionable. Tatum is dealing with a right shoulder impingement, and Brown is dealing with an illness.
Tatum, 27, came close to recording a triple-double in Sunday’s win over the Nuggets. However, his status for Wednesday’s matchup against the Trail Blazers is in question.
The Celtics’ star forward has been outstanding once again this season, playing a crucial role in Boston’s success. If he is unable to suit up against Portland, the team will likely look to Sam Hauser and Drew Peterson to step up and fill the void.
As for Brown, he is dealing with an illness. If he were to miss Wednesday's game, Hauser Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh and Torrey Craig could see more minutes.
Against the Nuggets, Brown was solid, recording 22 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field, five rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and two steals over 37 minutes of action.
Holiday is in danger of missing his third consecutive contest on Wednesday due to an injured finger on his right hand. If the veteran guard remains on the shelf, the Celtics may need to dig deep into their bench, as they could also be without Pritchard.
Pritchard is also on the injury report but is listed as probable due to a left hip flexor. The left hip flexor tightness is a new concern for Pritchard, who has missed only one outing this season.
The sharpshooter is expected to suit up Wednesday, and he could see a significant bump in minutes due to Holiday, Brown, and Tatum all being included on the club's injury report.
Over his last five outings, Pritchard has averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, and 2.4 assists across 26.8 minutes per game.
This matchup against the Blazers is the first of two in the season.
