Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson, Dylan Harper, More)

A ton of star players are set to take the floor on Tuesday night in the NBA, including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who is playing his third game since returning from an Achilles injury.

Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic, Jaylen Brown, Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg, Kevin Durant, LaMelo Ball and others prop considerations on Tuesday night, but I’ve narrowed things down to a few of my favorite picks on Tuesday night.

Betting on NBA player props is a fun way to stay engaged with a game without having to rely on the outcome. With several teams – like Flagg’s Dallas Mavericks – in the bottom half of the standings and potentially tanking, bettors can avoid some of the volatility of the final scores of games by targeting players in the prop market.

I’m eyeing Tatum, Doncic and several more players for Tuesday's action, so let’s take a look at the latest odds and analysis for all five props to consider on March 10.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luka Doncic OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-119)

Doncic is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game this season, but he's picked up at least eight boards in four games in a row and six games overall since the All-Star break.

The Los Angeles Lakers star had double-digit boards in his first (and only) appearance against the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, and he could be asked to handle a bigger workload on the glass if LeBron James (questionable) is ruled out.

Minnesota is ninth in rebound percentage and 10th in opponent rebounds per game this season, but Doncic is averaging nearly 12 rebound chances per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Luka’s scoring has been the most reliable thing this season, but I think he’s worth a look on the glass as the Lakers attempt to secure a third win in a row.

Klay Thompson OVER 10.5 Points (-115)

Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson has been coming off the bench in a limited role for the tanking Mavericks, but I still think he’s worth a look in the prop market on Tuesday.

Thompson has scored 11 or more points in four of his last eight games, including a 24-point game against Orlando and a 19-point game against Boston. The Mavs star has taken double-digit shots in six of his last eight games, which gives him a pretty solid floor when his points prop is set this low.

Atlanta is just 21st in the NBA in opponent points per game, so that should set up well for the Dallas offense. Thompson – despite the reduced role – is still averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting 38.2 percent from 3.

Duncan Robinson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-136)

Detroit Pistons wing Duncan Robinson has a favorable matchup against a Brooklyn Nets team that he made three 3-pointers against over the weekend.

Brooklyn ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, which means Robinson should get some good looks for Detroit as it looks to snap a four-game skid. The Pistons sharpshooter is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers per game this season while shooting 39.2 percent from 3.

He’s cleared this prop line in five of his last 10 games while averaging 7.0 3-point attempts per game since the All-Star break. The usage will be key to monitor for Robinson, but it’s hard to pass him up against one of the worst 3-point defenses in the league.

Dylan Harper OVER 8.5 Points (-132)

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper may be undervalued on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics.

Boston has a top-five defense this season, but Harper has really started to pick things up as a scorer since Feb. 1. In 15 games, the No. 2 overall pick is averaging 12.6 points on 8.8 shots per game, knocking down 57.6 percent of his shots from the field and 37.8 percent of his 3s.

Harper has at least nine points in 11 of those 15 games, and he’s playing about half the game (24.1 minutes per night) during that stretch. Even though Boston plays at the slowest pace in the NBA, I’m going to trust the rookie to clear this line on Tuesday.

Overall, he’s averaging 11.2 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3.

Jayson Tatum OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-124)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tatum is a great prop target against San Antonio:

Even though he’s only played in two games this season, Tatum has already shown signs that he’s his usual self just 10 months removed from a ruptured Achilles.

The Celtics star had 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven dimes in his season debut against Dallas, and he followed that up with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists in a win over Cleveland.

So, I don’t mind taking him to clear his points, rebounds and assists prop in a marquee matchup with the Spurs on Tuesday.

Tatum has taken 16 shots in both of his games, including 17 total attempts from beyond the arc. He hasn’t been terribly efficient (12-for-32 from the field, 5-for-17 from 3), but that’ll change as he gets more and more comfortable being back on the floor. It’s a positive sign that he took seven free throws on Sunday against Cleveland, as it shows he’s willing to attack the basket despite just returning from a major injury.

In addition to that, Tatum has played 27 minutes in both of his games, establishing himself in a pretty sizable role right away. The C’s star had 34 points, rebounds and assists against Dallas, and he has a pretty discernible floor in this prop if he continues to hover around 16 shots per game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.