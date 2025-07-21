Celtics Interested in Signing Former All-Star, Defensive Standout in Free Agency
The Boston Celtics are one of several teams interested in former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, who entered free agency after the 2024-25 season, per The Stein Line.
Other teams interested in the three-time All-Star are the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.
“League sources say that the Suns have also had some recent dialogue with former All-Star Ben Simmons, who I'm told has drawn interest since free agency began from Boston, New York and Sacramento," reads the article.
Simmons split time last season with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, where he predominantly came off the bench and averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game while averaging 22.0 minutes on the floor.
The Australian was a star in the early years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, controversially winning the Rookie of the Year award over Donovan Mitchell the year after he was drafted. He made three-straight All-Star games in the seasons following, and made All-Defensive First Teams while finishing in the top four in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
With Philly, the 6'10" point guard averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game and was a major part of an exciting young core with 2023-24 MVP Joel Embiid. Since leaving the City of Brotherly Love, however, he hasn't been the same. He hasn't come close to 10 points per game since his departure, and both his assisting and rebounding numbers have dropped.
Nowadays, Simmons is a versatile bench player who would be valuable for any team with a need for defense. The Celtics are one such team, as they recently parted with perennial All-Defense candidate Jrue Holiday and replaced him with a more scoring oriented guard in Anfernee Simons. The addition of Simmons would raise the Celtics' defensive floor immensely, and could come to benefit them in a wide-open Eastern Conference.
