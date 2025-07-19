Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Major Insight on Jaylen Brown, Derrick White Trades
The Boston Celtics have made it a priority to get under the second apron of the luxury tax this offseason. In order to achieve that goal, they have already traded two starters.
Boston decided to part ways with both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. After they made that decision, other teams have made calls to them about their willingness to trade Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
The Celtics have yet to pull the trigger on any trades involving those two players. That doesn't mean that other teams haven't made some intriguing offers.
According to ClutchPoints, a trade never came close for either player. The Raptors and the Warriors made calls and offers, but the Celtics have decided to hold on to both players.
The Celtics believe that both Brown and White represent an important part of their future. They believe that both players are still very valuable to their chances of competing for a title.
Without Jayson Tatum available for potentially all of next season, the Celtics are going to get a look at what Brown is able to do as the top option on the team.
With as much money as the Celtics are paying Brown, they need him to be a really good scorer and overall creator for the offense. Next season will be the year to prove that he can do that.
White gives them a guy who can play solid perimeter defense and hit some 3-pointers. That combination of skills is what makes him so valuable to the Celtics moving forward.
Brad Stevens still has some work to do to fill out this roster. The Celtics are still trying to find a new home for Anfernee Simons after getting him in return for Holiday.
It seems that the Celtics don't view him as a part of their future, perhaps because of the amount of money he is still owed on his contract. His large deal could have further tax implications for them.
This past season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
