Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Provides Incredible Injury Update on Social Media
It appears that Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is already out of his boot following his Achilles tear on May 12 during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Tatum underwent surgery about 18 hours after the brutal tear that came towards the end of an eventual loss to the New York Knicks. Tatum had 42 points on 57.1 percent from the field, including eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks in a game that was considered one of the best postseason performances of the 27-year-old's career.
Tatum put up 11 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter, playing just seven minutes until the devastating injury.
Celtics insider Noa Dalzell shared a screenshot posted from Tatum's Instagram account of the superstar sitting with his feet up on the seat in front of him, and no boot is in sight.
This is an extremely promising sign given the superstar being a little over two months removed from going under the knife.
Tatum, who is one of the last people in the NBA who would be expected to not work tirelessly to get back to the court, was last seen in the gym with the boot while with the Chattanooga men's basketball team on Friday.
As for a future prognosis, there are still no official updates after Tatum's Instagram post, but ESPN's Stephania Bell reported back in May that the hastened surgery may actually prove to be more beneficial in the long run.
"A study published in 2020 in Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy confirmed the benefits of rapid repair, noting improved biomechanical and histological (microscopic tissue structure) outcomes for those undergoing surgery within the first 48 hours post-injury," Bell reported.
Return to play from athletes on average, per Bell, is about six months to a year. For returning to NBA action, this process is 10 months on average.
Regardless of past speculation, social media posts, and similar stars undergoing Achilles tears, Tatum is a one of a kind player who has an unmatched work ethic. Only time will tell when he is once again back on the parquet, but until then, the work Tatum is putting in is undeniable.
