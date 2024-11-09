Celtics' Jaylen Brown, 3 Others Land on Injury Report Ahead of Bucks Matchup
The Boston Celtics are looking for their ninth win of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday; however, they could be without some of their players for the matchup.
The Celtics released their injury report for their game against Milwaukee, which includes four key players, including their star guard, Jaylen Brown.
Brown traveled with the team to Milwaukee and has been upgraded to questionable, as well as Kornet.
Brown has not played in Boston's last four games due to a strained left hip flexor. Head coach Joe Mazzulla said that Brown remains day-to-day.
"(They're) day to day, like the rest of us," Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said. "(Brown is) getting better. Getting a little bit better each day. Getting there."
Brown is in danger of missing his fifth straight contest on Sunday. Nonetheless, Brown's initial deemed questionable instead of out is a good sign that he is nearing a return to action. Whether that is on Sunday or not is a mystery at the moment.
The Celtics were also without center Luke Kornet during Friday night's 108-104 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets because of right hamstring tightness.
Kornet is also listed as questionable. He tweaked his hamstring during Wednesday's loss to Golden State and missed Friday's overtime win over the Nets.
The questionable tag for this matchup doesn't bode well for his chances of playing. If Kornet is out, Neemias Queta or Xavier Tillman will earn another start in the frontcourt alongside Al Horford.
Porzingis has yet to play this season due to a left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation. He was spectacular in his first year in Boston, averaging 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range.
The hope is that he will be back sometime in December.
As for Jaden Springer, he is questionable due to a left knee injury. Springer is averaging 4.0 minutes across four appearances this season. Even if Springer is forced to sit out against Milwaukee, his absence shouldn't significantly impact Boston's rotation.
The Celtics are reportedly in the works of moving Springer. He has not been with the Celtics for a full season, as they traded for him prior to last year's NBA trade deadline in exchange for a second-round pick.
Even if the Celtics are without these four players, they will still have a solid chance to improve to 9-2 on the season.
