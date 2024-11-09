Celtics News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Teammates Ahead of Boston Showdown
The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks know each other pretty well so whenever they play each other, it makes for some drama. The two teams have been among the better squads in the Eastern Conference for years, creating a mini rivalry between the two organizations.
Each team has won a title in the last five years, adding more fuel to the fire. They are scheduled to meet for the first time this season on Sunday but they seem to be heading in opposite directions.
Boston sits with a record of 8-2 on the year and they look like they haven't skipped a beat from winning it all last season. On the other side of things, Milwaukee has spiraled to start the year and sits with a record of 2-7.
Despite having their two stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Bucks have struggled. After a bad loss to the New York Knicks, Antetokounmpo seemed to have enough and sent a direct message calling out his teammates.
He even mentioned the Celtics in it, saying that Milwaukee had to be better otherwise Boston would run them off the court.
"Did we compete the previous game? Yes. Did we compete the two [games before that]? Yes. Did we compete today? No," he said. "... If you don't compete your ass off, you're not going to win the game. [You have to] at least give yourself a chance.
"We came to New York after playing great last night. Then we come here and lose by 30. Are you OK with not competing? I'm not OK with that s---. We've got Boston in two days. We don't compete, we're going to lose by 30."
This is high praise coming from the Bucks star but it's all rooted in reality. Boston has been one of the best teams to open the year and they have the ability to blow teams off the court.
The two sides respect one another, making the game on Sunday even more interesting. The Celtics will be ready to show their dominance but which version of the Bucks will show up?
Milwaukee has the tools to counter Boston but they've played extremely inconsistent basketball to start the year. Their defense has been suspect, giving the Celtics a chance to take advantage.
All in all, it seems that Antetokounmpo was trying to rally his guys for this big game. But whether they respond or not will be telling.
More Celtics: Celtics Should Be Excited About Latest Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors