Celtics' Jayson Tatum Posts Unbelievable Injury Update on Social Media
The Boston Celtics have been planning on not having Jayson Tatum for the 2025-26 season after he tore his Achilles tendon in last year's playoff series against the Knicks.
Those kinds of injuries typically take a year to recover from, so the Celtics have been operating under that assumption. If he's able to come back sooner, that is gravy to them.
Tatum seems to have made it a stated goal to not just return this season, but flourish once he does. He recently posted another incredible update on his progress.
Celtics Forward Posts Video of Himself Dunking
Just five months after suffering the devastating injury, Tatum posted a video of himself dunking the basketball on social media.
Seeing him strong enough to be able to do that has to be very encouraging for Celtics fans. He has already posted videos of himself sprinting down the court and cutting, as well.
It seems that Tatum is trying everything he can to return this season. The question is when he would be 100 percent healthy and ready to get back on the court.
Will it be in March? What about April? Will the team be good enough when he does come back for it to make sense that he returns? Those are all questions that need to be answered by the organization.
The Celtics also have to be worried about Tatum pushing his return too hard. That's when secondary injuries happen, and that's something that has to be on their radar.
Jayson Tatum Wants to Help the Celtics Make the Playoffs This Year
Tatum will want to come back to the court and help his team make the playoffs in what is a weakened Eastern Conference. Boston believes that they can make noise if they can get there.
The Pacers look weaker without Tyrese Haliburton. The 76ers have an entire team that is hurt. New York has a new head coach. There are a lot of factors that have to be considered.
If Tatum does return, the Celtics certainly become more dangerous. Even so, he has to make sure that he doesn't overdo it.
Last season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
