Celtics Superstar Linked to Rockets in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Brad Botkin of CBS Sports has proposed a variety of new potential trade targets for the Houston Rockets, after losing one-time All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet for likely much of the year with an ACL tear.
Indiana Pacers combo guard Andrew Nembhard, now-Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday, Washington Wizards guard C.J. McCollum, Celtics guards Payton Pritchard and Anfernee Simons, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, Utah Jazz combo guard Collin Sexton, Memphis Grizzlies guards Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. have all been floated by Botkin as possible trade fits.
But two-time All-Defensive Team Celtics guard Derrick White stands ahead of all those others, Botkin posits.
"We're swinging for the fences right out of the gate, and so should the Rockets. Boston is in a gap year. White is a considerable upgrade from VanVleet and is locked up for the next four years, so this wouldn't, unlike a few other options we'll talk about, be a short-term solution," Botkin writes. "White is the new Jrue Holiday. A winner in every sense and the perfect fit alongside any star in any system. If you're on the cusp of contention, he's the guy to put you over the top."
An Upgrade for Houston
Bringing in White would represent an actual upgrade for the Rockets, so they'd have to cough up some significant assets.
Across 76 games for the 61-21 Celtics last year, White averaged a career-high 16.4 points on .442/.384/.839 shooting splits, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals. Although he didn't make a third straight All-Defensive Team this season, he did somehow finish 10th in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
"Problem is, Boston loves him as much as everyone else. Who knows if they would seriously entertain a deal, but if they did, it would cost something major," Botkin adds. "Fortunately, the Rockets have all kinds of draft capital to dangle and good young players/prospects in Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr. and/or Tari Eason. This should have been Houston's first call upon receiving the VanVleet news, because there's an honest deal to at least discuss that could benefit both sides."
With Jayson Tatum on the shelf due to an Achilles tendon tear for most or possibly all of 2025-26, White will likely take on an even bigger offensive burden, and has at least a chance at making his first All-Star team at the ripe old age of 31.
