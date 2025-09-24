Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reveals Bold Return Timeline Goal
Six-time All-Star Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum has a bold goal for his return from an Achilles tendon turn.
The 6-foot-8 vet, Boston's best player, tore the tendon during an eventual six-game semifinal series loss to the New York Knicks this spring.
Celtics president Brad Stevens responded swiftly, trading away starters Jrue Holiday and Brad Steves while letting free agent big man Luke Kornet depart and seemingly prepare for an exit from former five-time All-Star center Al Horford, in some cost-cutting ventures.
But will Tatum be available earlier than anticipated?
Eileen Finan of People spoke with Tatum about the moment he tore his Achilles, his immediate thoughts after the fact, his recovery process, and his surprising optimism about the timeline for his comeback.
According to Finan, Tatum is dead-set on rejoining his Celtics comrades prior to the end of the 2025-26 season.
"I’m doing everything in my power to get back as healthy as I can, as fast as I can. Nobody's putting any pressure on me to come back at a certain point. But I'm also not ruling out that I'm not playing this season," Tatum said. "The first most important thing is making a full recovery, being back 100 percent before I step on the floor, not compromising anything, I'm still only 27, I got a lot of basketball left. I'm not rushing it."
Per Finan, Tatum sees his rehab process as a chance to show to his own children that he's "that he's working hard to get there."
“What kind of a life lesson is that if I was like, 'This might be too much, I'll just call it quits'?” Tatum added. “As a parent, you want your kids to be proud of you, I want them to look at me like, ‘He showed me what it’s like to fight through adversity. I want my kids to see that Dad didn’t give up.’”
How Good Can Tatum Be When He Does Return?
New Houston Rockets All-Star forward Kevin Durant is one of the few historic examples to return basically exactly at the elite level he had occupied before.
Indiana Pacers All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton and All-Star Portland Trail Blazers also suffered the same ailment during the playoffs, while New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray tore his prior to the postseason.
So can Tatum, an athletic wing, reclaim at least his All-Star glory?
