Former Celtics Big Man Likely Heading Overseas Instead of Staying in NBA
Former Celtics center and NBA veteran Daniel Theis is reportedly considering a return to the EuroLeague after being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week.
Theis joined the New Orleans Pelicans this past summer as a free agent and was traded to the Thunder prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline.
He was traded long with a 2031 second-round draft pick.
The move to unload his minimum salary contract helped New Orleans fall below the luxury tax threshold.
The 32-year-old cleared waivers and will now be a free agent. Although a handful of teams would love to add Theis, he is likely to return to his home continent.
Theis played for four EuroLeague teams before coming to the NBA in 2017, and his familiarity with European basketball may lead him back to that league.
The 32-year-old German has been limited for the Pelicans this season. In 38 games, he is averaging 4.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.5 blocks while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 83.8 percent from the charity stripe in 16.3 minutes of action.
Theis joined his seventh NBA team with the Thunder (prior to being waived) after starting his career in the association in 2017 with the Boston Celtics. He signed with Boston as a free agent prior to the 2017-18 season and spent the first four seasons of his career in Beantown.
Theis also had a stint with the Celtics during the 2021-22 season after being traded during the 2021 trade deadline.
In his Celtics career, Theis averaged 7.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three in 257 games and 18.8 minutes of action.
After his second stint in Boston, he joined the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Pelicans before the trade on Wednesday.
In his career, he has scored 7.1 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He is also a career 53.7 percent field-goal shooter and 72.6 percent from the charity stripe.
Theis has appeared in 411 total NBA games, making 160 starts.
The German has made a name for himself in international basketball and served as the starting center for the undefeated German team that won the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
