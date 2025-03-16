Celtics' Jayson Tatum Takes Shot at 76ers Following Latest Signing
The Boston Celtics have a rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers. They are in the same division, so that means that they play four times a year.
When they play that often over the course of the season, there is a natural disdain between both teams. This rivalry has been going back years.
The current Celtics have had some tough battles with the 76ers over the years. Jayson Tatum understands the rivalry with them and knows that each game will be a fight.
Tatum has done a good job of making sure that the Celtics win most of those games. He is one of the best players in the league for a reason.
Read more: Nic Claxton Injury Status For Celtics vs Nets
One of Tatum's former teammates just signed a deal with the 76ers. Oshae Brissett played with the Celtics last season and won a ring with them.
Brissett recently signed a 10-day contract with Philly. Tatum was excited for him, even if it was with one of their rivals.
Brissett hasn't been able to find a permanent home in the NBA yet. He played in Indiana for three seasons prior to signing with the Celtics last year.
This is the first time that he has signed with an NBA team this year. In his first game with the 76ers on Friday night, he scored 14 points against the Pacers, his former team.
Tatum is happy to see him get another opportunity in the league. He mentioned that he is still close with Brissett, so he wants him to do well.
More Celtics news: Celtics News: Insider Predicts What Will Hold Boston Back From Title
Brissett is a solid player. He plays with a lot of effort and does a good job of getting offensive rebounds. It's a little surprising that it took him this long to find a home.
Tatum is going to be rooting for Brissett to have a good rest of the year with Philly, as long as they aren't playing the Celtics. He wants him to be able to finally have a stable home in the league.
In his season with the Celtics, Brissett averaged 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Officially Clinch Playoff Spot as Quest For Title Repeat Begins
Latest Trade Proposal Sees Celtics Shake Things Up by Landing $52M Forward
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.