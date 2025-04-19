Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Makes Final Decision on Jaylen Brown Playing Game 1
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed that star guard Jaylen Brown is healthy and set to suit up for Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the Orlando Magic.
Brown won’t be limited in any way and is expected to play without restrictions.
The Celtics will play and start Brown on Sunday as they look to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Just last week, Brown underwent injections to treat lingering discomfort in his right knee—a nagging issue that has impacted his minutes over the past month.
The Celtics said Brown was fine last week, and that remains the case on the eve of Game 1 of the first round.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP has been managing a lingering bone bruise in his knee, which has caused him more discomfort than relief on most days. That trend continued in the last week of the regular season—he suited up against the New York Knicks but saw limited action in the second half and overtime.
Since early March, Brown has missed eight games, including a stretch of three in a row. There’s still no clear timetable for when his knee will be fully healthy, and at this stage, it’s looking more and more like something he’ll have to push through for the rest of the postseason.
Nonetheless, the Celtics are confident he will be able to play through it and play like himself, as that appeared to be the case in this week's practice.
On the year, Brown is averaging 34.3 minutes per game, but that number has dipped in recent weeks. The last time he played more than his season average came back on March 12 in a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since then, he hasn’t logged more than 30 minutes in a single outing.
Brown will need to play at least 75 percent like himself if the Celtics want to be the last team standing. While the Magic oppose some challenges for the Celtics, they may not need Brown at full strength to still win this series.
However, after their first round, Brown will need to look more like himself, and the hope is he will get his sea legs back by then.
The 28-year-old won Finals MVP and Eastern Conference Finals MVP last season.
