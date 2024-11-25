Celtics' Kristaps Porziņgis Expected to Return, Make Season Debut vs Clippers
In this story:
Boston Celtics star center Kristaps Porziņģis will make his season debut on Monday night.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Porziņģis will make his season debut on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Porziņģis has not played all season long as he was recovering from off-season foot surgery. Monday will be the first game he will play since Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals.
This story will be updated...
Published