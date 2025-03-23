Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday Both Could Miss Game vs Blazers
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers for the second and final time this season. Boston will travel to the Pacific Northwest for the first and only time this season.
They will look to sweep the season series over the Blazers, who defeated Portland earlier this month. This time, the Celtics will be on the road, and they will look for their 52nd win of the season and fifth consecutive win.
The Blazers will be aiming for their fifth straight victory, but they might have the advantage of facing a Celtics team that could be missing two key players. Celtics guard Jrue Holiday and big man Kristaps Porzingis are listed as questionable ahead of this game.
Porzingis is listed as questionable due to an illness. Holiday is listed as questionable due to a shoulder issue.
Porzingis has played the last three games but is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to an illness. If Porzingis is ruled out in Portland, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet will likely see a bump in minutes.
The big man has been great since returning to the lineup. His latest contest, which came in a win over the Utah Jazz, saw Porzingis record a double-double. He recorded 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 121-99 win over Utah.
As for Holiday, he could also miss Sunday's contest with a shoulder issue. If the veteran guard can't play, the Celtics will likely turn to Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to shoulder the load in the backcourt in Portland.
The veteran guard last played on Friday against the Jazz. In 23 minutes, Holiday recorded eight points, two rebounds, four assists, and three steals. In the season, Holiday has been limited to 54 games. In that span, he is averaging 10.9 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three in 30.5 minutes.
The Trail Blazers are 20-16 in home games. Portland ranks third in the league with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 3.1 offensive boards.
The Celtics are 27-7 in road games. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 25.7 assists per game, led by Jayson Tatum, who is averaging 5.9.
The Celtics are 9-1 in their last 10 games.
