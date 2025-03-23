Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum Downgraded Ahead of Game vs Blazers
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Portland Trail Blazers today as they look to keep the winning going strong. Boston enters this contest having won four straight games and nine of their past 10 overall.
But they could be facing a scenario where star forward Jayson Tatum isn't playing in this game. Tatum has been listed as questionable for the contest and his status remains very much up in the air.
If Tatum can't give it a go, it would make others have to step up in his absence. Co-star Jaylen Brown is already out for this game due to a nagging injury so Boston could be very undermanned against Portland.
Players like Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and others will need to step up if Tatum can't go in this game. Center Kristaps Porzingis and point guard Jrue Holiday are also listed as questionable for this game, giving Boston a potentially short leash heading into the matchup.
Tatum has been one of the better players in the NBA this season, helping Boston look like a dominant team again. For the year, he has averaged 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
This Celtics team feeds off how Tatum is playing as he is the leader of the squad. But they are also very well-balanced throughout the roster, giving them some real firepower to work with while on the court.
For the year, the Celtics own a record of 51-19, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. This team is looking to go back-to-back as NBA champions and they feel that they have a great shot to do so.
But they will need health to be on their side this season if they have any hope of raising that Larry O'Brien Trophy up once again. Boston may elect to be cautious with its stars down the stretch of th regular season to prioritize more rest for the upcoming postseason.
