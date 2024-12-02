Celtics Land Walker Kessler From Jazz in Massive Trade Proposal
The Boston Celtics look like the best team in the NBA once again and are trying to repeat as champions. The team has a solid core in place and likely doesn't have to make too many moves, if any, to solidify themselves.
One area that Boston could improve on within their roster is within the frontcourt. They have Kristaps Porziņģis, Al Horford, and Neemias Queta as their main big men.
But the Celtics could improve with a deal, especially considering the long injury history of Porziņģis. Horford took on a bigger role while Porziņģis was hurt in the playoffs last year but his play showed that it was declining.
One name that could be of interest to the Celtics, both for on-court purposes and financially, is Walker Kesser of the Utah Jazz. Utah has been looking to trade Kessler if they can and Boston could be a nice fit.
If the Celtics were to acquire Kessler, it would cost them a pretty penny. NBA insider Evan Sidery of Forbes reported that the Jazz continue to hold Kessler in high regard when it comes to trade talks.
"Walker Kessler is a player many contending teams in need of a center upgrade have gauged the price on," Sidery said. "The Jazz rejected various trade offers in the offseason as they continue to hold a high asking price."
Here is what a proposed deal between the two sides could look like:
Celtics receive: Center Walker Kessler and guard Patty Mills
Jazz receive: Center Al Horford, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2026 second-round draft pick
Losing Horford would hurt but getting Kessler into the picture could make a big difference on court. His defensive presence alone would be massive for the Celtics and they are in full win-now mode with this core group.
Due to the financial constraints that the Celtics find themselves in, Kessler could be a solid option. Kessler is making $2.3 million this season and is scheduled to make $4.8 million next year.
This deal could push Boston even farther ahead of the other teams in the NBA while setting them up for years to come. Boston wants to get as many titles as possible with this core and adding Kessler to the mix could be special.
