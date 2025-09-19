Celtics Make Signing, Add Former Suns Forward Ahead of Training Camp
The Boston Celtics have brought in an intriguing new piece prior to the start of team training camp, which tips off later this month.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that Boston has signed free agent small forward Jalen Bridges to a new contract. Last year as an undrafted rookie out of Baylor, the 6-foot-7 swingman served as a two-way player with the Phoenix Suns.
Although terms haven't been revealed, based on Scotto's reporting it appears to be a training camp agreement.
Per Scotto, Bridges will be angling for his next two-way deal with the Celtics. At present, rookies Amari Williams, Max Shulga and RJ Luis are all signed to two-way agreements, meaning one of these first-year players would need to be either promoted to the club's standard roster or cut to make room for a new two-way player.
At present, 12 players are signed to the Celtics' 15 standard roster spots, while center Neemias Queta and wing Jordan Walsh's contracts won't become fully guaranteed yet until opening night — meaning even if those players (likely) stick, there is in fact one opening for Boston.
He'll be joining fellow training camp signings Hayden Gray, a guard, and wing Ron Harper Jr., older brother to San Antonio Spurs rookie lottery pick Dylan and son of five-time NBA champion Ron Sr.
Jalen Bridges, diamond in the rough?
A Third Team All-Big 12 honoree while with the Bears (he kicked off his NCAA career playing for West Virginia), Bridges suited up for just eight contests with Phoenix last season. The 24-year-old pro played for Boston's Summer League squad this year.
Across 31 games for the Valley Suns (Phoenix's G League affiliate), Bridges averaged 14.3 points on .425/.386/.794 shooting splits, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks a night. In his eight healthy bouts for Phoenix proper last year, Bridges averaged 1.1 points on 28.6 percent shooting from the field (all triples) and 75 percent shooting from the foul line, plus 0.5 rebounds, in 3.8 minutes per.
Bridges played sparingly for Boston in Las Vegas this summer, averaging 8.0 points on .444/.300/.500 shooting splits, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.5 assists a night.
