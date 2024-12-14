Celtics' Near-Perfect Roster Could Still Use Help at One Position
The Boston Celtics have one of the best rosters in the NBA. There's a reason that they won the NBA championship a year ago, even without Kristaps Porzingis for most of their playoff run. They don't have many holes, especially in their starting five. Everyone does everything well.
Both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been doing just fine. Brown is putting up 24.5 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals. He's also shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.2% from three. Tatum has 28.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and is shooting 45% from the field.
Both of those wings have done exactly what they've been asked to do while in the starting five. Typically, Joe Mazulla likes to keep at least one of those guys on the court at all times, even with the bench units. That's part of the reason why they are second in the Eastern Conference right now.
Still, no roster is perfect. The Celtics can still use some help off the bench, specifically at the wing position. Sam Hauser gives them some outside shooting, but he doesn't provide much play-making or defensive help. The Celtics could use both of those things.
There are some bench-level players who could be available to help Boston in that regard. One of the players who would fit the defense and playmaking ethos is Kyle Anderson of the Golden State Warriors. He could slide right in and help defensively with his switch-ability. He also averages 2.3 assists, so he can dish it out too.
The best thing about Anderson is that he isn't a high-volume shooter. He fits in and executes his role to perfection. He would also be fairly cheap for the Celtics to get as well. They have an opportunity to get a bit younger too if they include Al Horford in the trade.
Sending Horford and a second-round pick to the Warriors in exchange for Anderson would get the salaries pretty close. Some cash exchanges would possibly be needed too since both teams are second-apron teams. Boston would need to match salaries with anyone they trade with.
The wing position off the bench is the one weak area with this team. If they upgrade that spot, they might run away with the NBA title this season once the playoffs start. That is, of course, if they are able to keep their core guys healthy.
