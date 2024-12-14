Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Celtics Moving Derrick White For Star
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA and are favorites to win the title again this season. Boston has looked very much like the same team that won it all last season, showing continuity on the floor so far this season.
The Celtics have a dynamic core group of players who give them a legitimate chance to win each time out on the floor. But due to salary issues, Boston could be forced to make some unwanted moves down the line.
It's not likely to happen but the Celtics may need to prioritize some players in their core over others. Boston will have to take a step down in terms of salary at some point, otherwise, they face paying hefty luxury tax fines and other restrictions each season.
In a new trade proposal by Colin Keane of The Sporting News, Boston trades away beloved guard Derrick White to the Golden State Warriors. In exchange, the Celtics land an up-and-coming star forward, along with some other strong pieces.
Warriors receive: Guard Derrick White
Celtics receive: Forward Jonathan Kuminga, guard Brandin Podziemski, and center Kevon Looney
"From a financial standpoint, this trade would be a crazy win for the Celtics. Kuminga and Looney are both on expiring contracts, and Podziemski is on a ridiculously cheap deal that has him making $3.5 million (this season), $3.7 million, and $5.7 million over the next three years — one of the best contracts in the NBA considering how much Podziemski contributes to winning."
Moving on from White would be tough for Boston but this could be a necessary move to preserve the long-term success of the team. Podziemski could help fill the role of White but on a much cheaper contract for the Celtics.
But the big fish would be Kuminga in this deal. Kuminga could allow the Celtics to add another potential star in the making to pair alongside their two wings.
While Kuminga can be a restricted free agent this summer, Boston could elect to re-sign him or move him in a sign-and-trade type of deal. Kuminga could fit in well with the Celtics while also giving them some space on the salary books long-term.
This deal is very unlikely to take place but we can never say never. White is loved by the Celtics and will likely be part of this core for the long haul.
More Celtics: Joe Mazulla Responds to JB Bickerstaff Comments About Celtics’ Ego
Celtics Given Strong Odds to Land Former Multi-Time All-Star