Celtics News: Domantas Sabonis First to Post Historic Stat Line vs Boston in 54 Years
The Boston Celtics dropped another game on Friday night, this time to the Sacramento Kings. Boston looked somewhat flat against Sacramento and it led to another bad loss.
The final score came in at 114-97, with the Kings dominating Boston, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Within the loss, the Celtics allowed Kings star forward Domantas Sabonis to put up a historic stat line.
Sabonia finished the game dropping 23 points and a career-high 28 rebounds. With this performance, he became the first player to post a stat line like this in over 50 years against the Celtics.
"Sabonis is the first player with 20 points and 25 rebounds in a game at the Celtics since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971, according to ESPN Research."
The game was close until the fourth quarter as Sacramento firmly took control. The Kings opened the final frame with a 24-9 run that ultimately put the game away.
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown led Boston with 28 points, center Kristaps Porzingis provided 22 points and 10 rebounds. It was a quiet night for forward Jayson Tatum as he scored 15 points but did grab 12 rebounds en route to the loss.
After the game, Brown offered a fairly blunt response to the performance that Boston put together.
“Film doesn't lie,” Brown said after a 28-point night. “Accept it. Just be better. Accept criticism well. Are you willing to be coached and come out and put your best foot forward? Do what your team needs you to do to win and be excellent at that. Anything that's ever been asked of me, I always try to lead by example, and we gotta do that as a unit. So, I'm looking forward to it. We've gotta continue to figure it out as a group. It's part of the journey. It might not be as pretty as some would like. But I believe in this team. I believe in these guys, and I think we'll be alright."
The Celtics should be fine but they have seemed to lack some focus of late. This can be typical of championship-level teams due to the fact that they are solely focused on the postseason and not on the regular season.
Boston will need to regroup and they get an easier matchup in the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
