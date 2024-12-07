Celtics News: Two Crucial Starters Land on Injury Report For Grizzlies Matchup
The Boston Celtics will take on the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time this season.
The Celtics will be looking for their 20th win of the season, but they'll have to do so without their veteran big man, Al Horford.
Horford is ruled out for Saturday's contest due to a left big toe sprain.
Although Horford is ruled out, the Celtics' star guard, Derrick White, is likely available, as he is listed as probable.
This story will be updated...
