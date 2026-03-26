Three Boston Celtics Starters Join Nikola Vučević On Injury Report vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Celtics have enjoyed a stretch of relative good health recently, with only Nikola Vučević out as he recovers from a broken right ring finger. Everyone on the team is almost definitely dealing with some sort of bumps and bruises, but nothing that rose to the level of being added to the injury report.

That's changing for the Friday game against Atlanta. The Celtics now have four players on the injury report, three of them starters, to go along with Vučević .

Neemias Queta is listed as questionable with a right thumb sprain. There was no obvious moment during the win over the OKC Thunder where Queta seemed to injure the thumb, and he was seen walking around the locker room afterwards without any sort of wrap on the hand. It’s possible he tweaked something at the team’s off-day shoot-around on Thursday.

Derrick White is listed as questionable with right knee contusion. That is something that he tweaked against the San Antonio Spurs and cost him the first game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. He’s been fine since, and there was also no obvious moment where he tweaked it last night. Teams sometimes use recent injuries to set up rest days, so it’s worth watching to see if that's what they're doing with White.

Jaylen Brown is also on the list, and also listed as questionable. His injury is a new one, though, as they’ve added him for left calf tightness.

At this point, the words “calf tightness” might be the most terrifying words in all of basketball. Anything related to the calf is also related to the Achilles tendon, which is the tendon that connects all of the calf muscle to the heel and lower leg. Any sort of tightness in the calf muscle is something that needs to be treated seriously, even if the symptoms are minor.

Interestingly, the Celtics haven't listed Jayson Tatum on the injury report for some time. The last time was for the road matchup against the Thunder, when he sat as part of his Achilles surgery reconditioning plan. Some teams prefer to list players in Tatum’s situation as a precaution, even if it’s to say he’s probable and then available. But the Celtics haven't taken that step with Tatum.

They haven't taken it with Baylor Scheierman, either, who is playing with a broken bone in his left thumb. He is playing with a splint on the thumb, which actually came off during the Thunder game last night. Aside from some pain, there isn’t a real threat of it becoming displaced at the moment, so he is playing through the injury with some help from the taped splint.

The Atlanta Hawks have not listed anyone on the report aside from their G League assignments.