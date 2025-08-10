Celtics Notes: More Details on Latest Trade, Forward Linked to Lakers, Jayson Tatum Return This Season?
The Boston Celtics made a trade in late August, shedding additional salary from the team's growing payroll.
Forward Georges Niang was sent to the Utah Jazz in return for a player on a two-way contract. He was owed more than $8 million this season on his current deal, but now Boston is off the hook for that money.
The Celtics had to attach two second-round picks to get off Niang's deal. Details regarding both picks have been revealed in the aftermath of the trade.
In other news, the franchise gave an update on the condition of superstar Jayson Tatum, who is currently nursing a torn Achilles tendon.
The injury typically requires a full calendar year, and considering it happened during the playoffs this season, many expect him not to return this season.
Finally, rumors indicate that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in forward Sam Houser, another player who could get moved for additional salary shedding.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.