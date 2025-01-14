Celtics Predicted to Land Veteran Scoring Forward
The Boston Celtics are one of the best and hottest teams in the league. As we hit the halfway mark, there is little the Celtics need to do in order to bolster their roster.
They remain one of the best teams in the league from top to bottom, so a trade is the least of their worries. Nonetheless, there is a chance that Boston trims around the edges, and this latest trade deal by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report has them doing just that.
This trade idea sees Boston trade for veteran guard and one of their former players, Javonte Green.
Here's the deal that Swartz sees happening as we approach the trade deadline.
Boston Celtics Receive: G/F Javonte Green
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: G Jaden Springer
"The Celtics don't have a lot of trade assets or salary available to move in a deal. They don't have a lot of glaring needs, either, so simply adding a veteran depth piece off the bench is likely the only action we'll see out of Boston.
"Green has played a larger role than expected for an injury-ravaged Pelicans team this season and has been quite good when called upon.
"In 21 games off the bench, the 31-year-old wing has shot 51.7 percent from three while chipping in 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.4 minutes."
Green spent the first two years of his career in Boston. In a limited role, he averaged 3.7 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.6 steals while shooting 51 percent from the field and 29 percent from three in 73 games and 11.1 minutes of action.
After the 2020-21 season, Green was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team trade involving the Washington Wizards. Since then, he has been with the Golden State Warriors organization and is currently with the New Orleans Pelicans.
This type of trade wouldn't increase or lower their tile odds, but it would see them get rid of a player they've been trying to move, guard Jaden Springer.
The Celtics have been trying to move Springer for the past few months, and this deal allows them to do just that.
Springer has been a non-factor in the season, averaging 1.3 points per game in 4.1 minutes and 16 games. The 22-year-old usually plays garbage time and is a former first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
