Celtics' Jayson Tatum Receives Devastating Update on Injury: Report
The Boston Celtics are preparing for 'the worst' regarding Jayson Tatum's foot injury, which he suffered in Game 4 against the New York Knicks.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news on SportsCenter.
“The Boston Celtics are bracing for the worst around Jayson Tatum and that right foot,” Charania said on SportsCenter. “He underwent an MRI today in New York City, and the Celtics, since last night, have been expecting a severe injury for Tatum.”
Tatum suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter. Prior to the injury, they had a serious chance of taking another game at Madison Square Garden and tying the series. Now, they are on the brink of elimination and could be without their best player for the rest of the playoffs.
This story will be updated….