Celtics’ Rajon Rondo Deserves to Be in Hall of Fame, Says NBA Analyst
Is Rajon Rondo a Hall of Famer?
The former Boston Celtics All-Star point guard may have been on that trajectory prior to a fateful 2013 ACL tear, which effectively ended his reign as one of the elite players at that position.
He emerged from the wreckage of that ailment not the same, granted, but still enjoyed such valuable output in the postseason for several teams that he earned the nickname "Playoff Rondo."
During a new episode of the "Road Trippin'" podcast, guest (and former Rondo Celtics teammate) Kendrick Perkins weighed in on whether or not Rondo was worthy of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
"Look at his resume," Perkins said. "Again, three-time assists leader, three-time steals leader. I think he made All-Defense three or four times [Ed.: It was four times]. Four-time All-Star. Two-time champion with two of the most historic franchises in sports."
Does the fact that Rondo won titles with the 2008 Celtics (as a starter) and 2020 Lakers (as a reserve) somehow count extra because of the gravity those franchises have in the league at large?
Perkins failed to mention that the 6-foot-1 Kentucky product was also a one-time All-NBA Third Teamer. All-NBA honors are arguably more important than All-Star teams. All-Star teams are midseason accolades, and are less exclusive in that they feature 24 players (plus, generally, a couple injury picks) to All-NBA teams' end-of-year list tallying essentially the 15 best players of the season.
Reggie Miller vs Rajon Rondo?
"And what I'm saying is, I hate to bring Reggie Miller into this, but I've got to compare resumes. Reggie Miller, five times he was an NBA All-Star. Five times," Perkins said. "Rondo, four times. Reggie Miller, no championships. Rondo got two. This matters. So if I Google, and put their resumes side by side towards their accolades, how doesn't he get in?"
Podcast co-host Channing Frye weighed in, noting the key difference that Perkins didn't even bring up: Miller was the best player on most of his Indiana Pacers teams during his 18 pro seasons. Rondo was at his best individually in between his bookended titles, although he was an All-Star during Boston's seven-game 2010 NBA Finals loss to the Lakers.
"I think Rondo was a great, great player. Rondo on neither one of those teams was the Batman or Robin. Was he the leader? Was he a floor general? For sure," Frye acknowledged. "But you wouldn't say on the Lakers when he won, or on Boston, he was the first- or second-best player."
In his eight-and-a-half seasons with the Celtics, the 39-year-old averaged 11.0 points, 8.5 dimes, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals a night.
