Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Reveals Key Update on Anfernee Simons Trade
Boston Celtics team president and general manager Brad Stevens shocked the world this summer — or, let's be real, placated the cynics — when he opted to tear apart key elements of the championship core he had constructed for the club's 2023-24 title season.
Stevens traded away starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, let center Luke Kornet exit in free agency, and likely will allow key free agent reserve power forward/center Al Horford to similarly leave. He also cut point guard JD Davison, and signed free agents Chris Boucher, Luka Garza, and Josh Minott to veteran's minimum contracts.
Holiday, a six-time All-Defensive Teamer, was shipped out to the Portland Trail Blazers — who appear to be in the midst of a massive identity crisis. Portland has added a pair of 35-year-old former All-Stars in Holiday and Damian Lillard, while also ditching 26-year-old Simons and buying out 27-year-old starting center Deandre Ayton.
Still, the Trail Blazers drafted a raw project in backup center Yang Hansen, and by ditching Ayton seem intent on starting 21-year-old second-year big Donovan Clingan.
Does Boston Want to Ditch Anfernee Simons, Too?
The Celtics already managed to ditch the contract of the return package they received for Porzingis — stretch four Georges Niang and a second-round draft pick — plus an additional second-rounder to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a two-way rookie wing, RJ Luis Jr. Can Boston do it again with Simons?
Per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Boston remains at least open to moving on from Simons, too, as the club strives to duck below the NBA's first luxury tax apron.
"The Celtics, to my understanding, are going to continue to look for salary-shedding opportunities, and they are going to continue to listen to incoming trade calls for Anfernee Simons," Fischer said.
"That's not to sit here and say that Anfernee Simons is definitely going to get traded ... but we're still expecting there to be a possibility of Anfernee Simons being traded, as well," Fischer added.
The 6-foot-3 combo guard, now on an expiring $27.7 million deal, is a talented scorer, but a poor defender who may prove an awkward fit for the defensively inclined Celtics.
