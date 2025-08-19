Celtics’ Al Horford Has Made Decision on NBA Future, Says Insider
The Boston Celtics wanted to keep Al Horford if at all possible this offseason. They love what he brings to the team both on the court and in the locker room.
Despite that, the Celtics won't have Horford available next season. He has been stuck in free agency limbo, presumably waiting on the Jonathan Kuminga situation with the Warriors.
That situation seems to be holding up several free agents, but it looks like Horford has made an official decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors for next season.
Former Celtics center Al Horford will sign with the Warriors
Horford has decided that he will sign a deal with the Warriors, according to NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. Horford continues to wait out the Kuminga situation, as expected.
The Celtics certainly could have used Horford heading into next season because of how poor their center position is right now. They don't have a reliable starter at that spot.
With Horford in Golden State, the Celtics will have to rely on newly acquired centers Chris Boucher and Luka Garza, plus incumbent Neemias Queta, to man that spot next year. It's unclear at this point which one will start.
The Celtics might end up making a move at the trade deadline to get a new center if neither of them ends up working out at that spot. They really just need a center for the 2026-27 season.
2026-27 is when Boston believes they can go back to being a contender because Jayson Tatum will be fully healthy from the torn Achilles he suffered during the playoffs.
Al Horford will try to win one more title without the Celtics
This is likely going to be Horford's last season in the NBA, as he also contemplated retirement before making the decision to sign with the Warriors. He clearly thought Golden State offered him a better chance to win a title than Boston does.
Horford has one championship in his long career, winning a title with Boston back in 2024. Adding one more would be a good way for him to go out.
This past year with Boston, Horford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
