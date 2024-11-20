Celtics Set Ridiculous Three-Point Record in First 15 Games of Season
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA, and they showed that on Tuesday night. The Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were undefeated on the season going into that matchup, 120-117.
The Cavaliers put up a fight, but the Celtics proved to be the more elite team and the team to beat not only in the Eastern Conference but throughout the entire league.
There is no questioning Boston's talent or its ability to attempt and make three-pointers. Boston is a high-volume shooting team, and it's paying off thus far like it did last year.
Through their first 15 games of the season, they have made 287 threes this season, the most by any team over any 15-game season in NBA History.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps shared via Twitter/X.
Boston is No. 1 in three-point attempts and made per game. The Celtics average 19.1 three-pointers made per game and 50.5 attempts per game.
The Celtics are tops in that category, and it's not even close. The next team on the list is the Charlotte Hornets, who have 44.6 attempts per game.
This is the identity that Boston has created since they have been under head coach Joe Mazzulla. They were second in the league in 3-point attempts in 2022-23 (42.6 per game) and remained around that number last year (42.5 per game) to lead the league in 3-point attempts.
Mazzulla has often backed his approach by pointing to the math advantage 3-point shots give. Over the last couple of years, he’s also emphasized the importance of spacing to maximize perimeter opportunities.
The NBA and the game of basketball have shifted; threes are more valuable than twos, and it is paying off for the Celtics.
Over the past decade, we have seen a rise in three-pointer attempts and makes, and much of it is thanks to the Warriors’ dominant run from 2014-22. They ranked in the top five in attempts in three of their four title-winning seasons.
Although the Celtics don't have two of the greatest shooters on their side, they have a collection of players who are willing to take and make threes.
The eight players who received the most minutes for them last season have all shown the ability to be a plus 3-point shooter at some point over their respective careers.
The game has shifted, and Mazzulla's approach to it is one reason the Celtics are thriving.
