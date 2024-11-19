Celtics News: Derrick White Given His Own Signature Sam Adams Beer
The Boston Celtics are often regarded as the best team in the NBA, thanks to their star-studded roster led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
These two have made a significant impact both on and off the court, but they’re not the only Celtics making waves outside basketball. Guard Derrick White has been turning heads not just for his stellar play, but also for his growing presence off the hardwood.
White has become a fan favorite in Boston, and his partnership with Samuel Adams is a testament to his popularity. In a creative collaboration, White teamed up with the iconic brewery to launch a limited-edition beer, aptly named Derrick White Ale. To celebrate, White took on a hands-on role, serving the new brew to fans at the Sam Adams Tap Room in Boston on Friday. The release was accompanied by a commercial that humorously paid homage to the film The Town, showcasing White’s playful personality.
The ad features White in a parody of the film's iconic robbery scene. In it, the“Cousin from Boston” character says, “I need your help. I can’t tell you what it is and you can never ask me about it later. Butwe’regonnabrew some beer.” White delivers a deadpan response: “Whose car are we gonna take?”The commercial goes on to depict White introducing the ingredients of Derrick White Ale—a blend of refreshing coriander, orange peel, rose hips, and tamarind—while brewing alongside the Samuel Adams team.
It’s White’s third appearance in a Samuel Adams commercial, and it highlights his growing connection to the city and its culture.
Beyond the brewery collaboration, White’s performance on the court has been equally noteworthy this season. The 30-year-old guard is averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, shooting an efficient 46 percent from the field and an impressive 40 percent from three-point range over 14 games.
Now in his fourth season with Boston and ninth in the league, White continues to thrive in his role as a key contributor forthe Celtics.
Drafted late in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs in 2017, White has steadily built a reputation as a reliable and versatile player. His success both on and off the court reflects his integration into the Boston community, and the creation of Derrick White Ale symbolizes the strong bond he’s formed with the city and its fans.
