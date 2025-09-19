Celtics Sign Former Pacers Wing to Compete for Roster Spot
On Friday, it was reported that the Boston Celtics would be adding multiple new players to build out their training camp roster.
Sources have informed Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Boston is inking free agent swingman Kendall Brown to a new contract. Scotto reports that Brown will be angling to nab a two-way deal through training camp, meaning this is likely an Exhibit 10 deal.
Last year, Brown served as a two-way player for the Brooklyn Nets, but played exclusively for their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. He did log some actual NBA minutes with the Indiana Pacers from 2022-24, however.
This story will be updated...
