Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Surprising His Surgeon With Progress
The Boston Celtics were dealt a massive blow in the second round of the playoffs when Jayson Tatum went down with a torn Achilles. Not only did it end their year, but it also set them back this year, too.
Tatum is the best player on the team and does so much for them on both ends of the court. His ability to score from anywhere on the court and defend well on the wing is imperative to what they want to do.
Tatum has been working hard to rehab from his injury already. In fact, it seems that he is even surprising his surgeon with the progress he's made.
Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum is Making Progress Not Even His Surgeon Expected This Soon
In an interview with People Magazine, Tatum talked about the progress he's making with his injury. His surgeon was even surprised by how well his recovery is going.
"For a long time, an Achilles rupture signaled the end of a career for an elite athlete, says Tatum’s orthopedic surgeon Dr. Martin O’Malley. It meant weeks in a full-leg cast, after which “there’d be so much atrophy in the leg, a player would never recover,” O’Malley says."
Now, Tatum's surgeon is impressed with what Tatum has been able to do with his rehab.
"O'Malley says that Tatum's progress has been impressive: "I don't think I've seen a person's calf look as strong as his. At six or eight weeks he was doing double heel rises. He worked his calf so hard that the side effect of loss of strength, I don't think he's going to have any."
The Celtics Might Still Hold Jayson Tatum From Coming Back This Year
Even with how his progress has gone so far, the Celtics might still decide not to bring Tatum back this season. They might fully embrace being in a gap year this season.
The risk of bringing Tatum back might be too high for them to do it. Rushing him back would be the wrong move, especially if it results in another catastrophic injury.
Last season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
