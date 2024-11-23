Celtics Trade For Another All-Star in Multi-Team Trade Proposal
The Boston Celtics have looked very much like the best team in the NBA so far this season, picking things up right where they left it last year. The reigning NBA champions have dominated on the court, making a statement that they are here to stay for the long-haul.
However, like any other championship contender, Boston can't stay stagnant if they hope to repeat at the end of the season. While the core that the Celtics have in place is very strong, adding more depth to the lineup is crucial.
Boston can look around the league for some help before the upcoming NBA trade deadline next year. Adding some extra size up front could help, along with some additional proven veterans off the bench.
In a new proposed multi-team trade, the Celtics add a former All-Star while also addressing both needs. The deal has Boston dealing with the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets.
Here is what the proposed trade deal would look like:
Celtics receive: Center DeAndre Jordan and shooting guard Seth Curry
Nuggets receive: Center Nick Richards and a 2026 second-round draft pick, from Boston
Hornets receive: Guard Jaden Springer, forward Zeke Nnaji, and a 2025 first-round draft pick, from Denver
Landing Jordan would give the Celtics some extra size off the bench while also giving them another veteran presence in the locker room. While Jordan isn't the same player that he once was, he can still provide a team with a few quality minutes each night.
For the year, he is averaging 3.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Playing alongside the other bigs on the Celtics, Jordan could provide insurance in case of injury.
This isn't the first time that Curry has been mocked to Boston as he could very easily help this team. Curry is averaging 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.5 steals per game.
The veteran guard is still a marksman from beyond the 3-point line, helping to bring Boston's heavy flow of 3-point shooting to life. Even if he is given a couple minutes a night, Curry could provide this team with some solid shooting off the bench.
This deal is not the most exciting of trades but the reality is that Boston doesn't need a whole lot. This would just be a way to keep things fresh while maximizing the depth across the roster for the postseason.
