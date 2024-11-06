Celtics-Warriors: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Boston Celtics are set to host the 6-1 Golden State Warriors for their ninth game of the season. The Celtics sit with an impressive 7-1 record and will look to improve to 8-1 after tonight.
The Celtics will host the Warriors for the first and only time in the season. This is a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, where the Celtics fell short of the Warriors in six games.
Boston leads the league in scoring, averaging 123.6 points per game on 50.9 three-point attempts per contest. To start the season, Boston has been one of the hottest teams in the league.
The Celtics and Warriors are two of the league's best 3-point shooting teams. Boston averages 19 (1st) makes per game, while the Warriors average 16.4 (2nd). However, Boston edges Golden State in terms of volume, taking 50.9 attempts from 3 compared to the Warriors' 42.0, per Team Rankings.
Both the Celtics and the Warriors are off to hot starts this season, and both have had to deal with health issues. The Warriors hope to have Brandin Podziemski (illness). The Celtics will be without their 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, who is out for this game (hip), adding a wrinkle to this matchup.
The Celtics have the third-fewest turnovers per game (11.8) and second-best free-throw percentage (82.2 percent).
This game will be nationally televised and aired on ESPN. The Celtics are favored with the spread at -6 and the money line at -235. The over/under for this game is set at 229.5.
Tip-off is set at 7:30 p.m. PT.
The Celtics are coming off yet another dominant win this season. They blew out the Atlanta Hawks 123-93 on Monday, notching their third win in a row.
Celtics star player Jayson Tatum is also off to a hot start, as he is leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Tatum is averaging 30.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 19 steals per game.
The Warriors are coming off their fourth consecutive win, which continued on Monday when they beat the Washington Wizards 125-112.
The Warriors are led by their superstar and four-time NBA champion, Stephen Curry. Curry is off to a less-than-ideal start, averaging 19.8 points per game and shooting 41.7 percent from three.
I expect the Celtics to continue their hot streak and beat the Warriors in thrilling fashion in front of their home crowd.
Celtics 129, Warriors 122.
