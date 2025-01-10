De'Aaron Fox Injury Status For Celtics vs Kings
The Boston Celtics kick off a two-game home stretch with the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. The Celtics are coming off a much-needed win in a showdown between both recent NBA Championship teams and will look to keep the momentum at home against the Kings.
Injury-wise, the Celtics will be almost at full strength in Friday’s matchup. The only player listed as injured on Boston’s report is Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson. Walsh is out with a non-COVID-related illness while Peterson is out with a concussion.
There was concern about Celtics starting guard Derrick White’s return to the team, as he missed the previous matchup with a non-COVID related illness. Fortunately for Boston, he has been removed from the injury report, and should be suiting up against Sacramento.
As for Sacramento, they could be without one of their best offensive players in De’Aaron Fox, who has been listed on the injury report as questionable. Fox is managing a right glute contusion, and the team is still monitoring the injury ahead of Friday’s game. He sustained the injury in last Friday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Fox has missed the last two games; however, the Kings have won five of their last matchups, having won both without the presence of their star guard. The Kings are now under the leadership of interim head coach Doug Christie, who’s been successful so far with turning things around for this team. Prior to the coaching change, the Kings were on a six-consecutive game losing streak.
Fox is playing at an All-Star level this season averaging 26.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.9 rebounds. He’s been the catalyst this season for the Kings offense, especially in close game situations.
He’s been able to close out games this season while making a huge impact defensively as well. This team's success is heavily reliant on Fox’s presence. Fortunately, for Sacramento, Fox fully participated in practice on Wednesday.
The last time these two teams met up, they delivered quite the show with Boston defeating Sacramento 101-100. Boston has also won the previous six matchups against the Kings, and now have the opportunity to play them at home.
The Celtics are behind the leadership of Jayson Tatum who’s delivering MVP numbers this season scoring 28.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and. 5.5 assists. The Celtics have also had standout performances from players like Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday, who should all be expected to hit the floor on Friday.
More on Celtics; Celtics' Derrick White Pegged as 'Strong Case' for First All-Star Nod
Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum vs Brandon Jennings, Derrick White All-Star Chances, More