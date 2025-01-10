Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum vs Brandon Jennings, Derrick White All-Star Chances, More
A lot has been happening in the world of the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
At 27-10, Boston is currently the No. 2 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. On Friday, Boston will square off against the suddenly competent Sacramento Kings (18-19), currently riding high on a five-game win streak thanks to the tutelage of new interim head coach Doug Christie.
The Celtics' best player, All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum, has recently gotten into a war of words with former Milwaukee Bucks/Detroit Pistons standout point guard Brandon Jennings.
Boston almost got a chance to select one of the Miami Heat's biggest stars, shooting guard Tyler Herro, in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. But the Heat, who possessed the No. 13 pick that year, snagged him first, and the rest was history. Who did the Celtics pick at No. 14, you ask? Find out below.
Former Celtics bench point guard Nate Robinson has a very specific financial grievance with former championship-winning head coach Doc Rivers.
All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White, meanwhile, is making a serious case for All-Star consideration this season with his excellent two-way play this year. But will league coaches (who presumably would need to elect him to the the East All-Star team's bench) agree?
