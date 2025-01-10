Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum vs Brandon Jennings, Derrick White All-Star Chances, More

The latest notes and news out of TD Garden.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena.
Jan 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
A lot has been happening in the world of the reigning champion Boston Celtics.

At 27-10, Boston is currently the No. 2 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. On Friday, Boston will square off against the suddenly competent Sacramento Kings (18-19), currently riding high on a five-game win streak thanks to the tutelage of new interim head coach Doug Christie.

The Celtics' best player, All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum, has recently gotten into a war of words with former Milwaukee Bucks/Detroit Pistons standout point guard Brandon Jennings.

Boston almost got a chance to select one of the Miami Heat's biggest stars, shooting guard Tyler Herro, in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. But the Heat, who possessed the No. 13 pick that year, snagged him first, and the rest was history. Who did the Celtics pick at No. 14, you ask? Find out below.

Former Celtics bench point guard Nate Robinson has a very specific financial grievance with former championship-winning head coach Doc Rivers.

All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White, meanwhile, is making a serious case for All-Star consideration this season with his excellent two-way play this year. But will league coaches (who presumably would need to elect him to the the East All-Star team's bench) agree?

