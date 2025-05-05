Experts Almost in Unanimous Agreement on Outcome of Celtics-Knicks Series
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are set to begin their second-round playoff series, with the Celtics holding home-court advantage. Boston swept the season series from the Knicks, giving many to wonder how New York will be able to hold up in this series.
But the Celtics aren't taking anything for granted, and they understand that the postseason is an entirely different game. Still, the Celtics are being favored in this series, with many expecting them to make quick work of the Knicks.
On a panel of predictions from some NBA experts, the vast majority of them are picking the Celtics to win the series. NBA.com posted a list of predictions, and here were the results:
Steve Aschburner, NBA.com: Celtics
Charles Barkley, NBA on TNT: Celtics
Brian Martin, NBA.com: Celtics
Shaquille O’Neal, NBA on TNT: Celtics
Shaun Powell, NBA.com: Celtics
John Schuhmann, NBA.com: Celtics
The only person from the picks that didn't pick Boston to win the series is Kenny Smith of NBA on TNT. Smith picked the Knicks to win the series, breaking away from his other colleagues.
This is certainly a bold prediction from Smith, considering the lack of success that the Knicks have had against the Celtics this year. But it hasn't just been the Celtics for the Knicks either.
New York has been awful against all of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season, failing to win a single game. If they were to defeat Boston in this playoff series, it would be seen as one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.
The Celtics will do what they can to avoid falling short of winning another NBA title, but there hasn't been a repeat champion since the 2017-18 season. Boston is looking to break that streak, and many around the league believe that they have a great chance to do so.
Game 1 starts at 7 p.m. ET later today from the TD Garden in Boston.
