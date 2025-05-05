Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Flips Question About Knicks Back on Media
Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis doesn't believe there is a distinct atmosphere when playing at Madison Square Garden, given that the Boston Celtics already play at the TD Garden.
The Celtics will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, a matchup between two of the largest markets in the East.
Porzingis is a former top draft pick of the Knicks, who was one of the faces of the franchise during its rebuilding period.
His selection in the draft was initially much-maligned, but he quickly flipped the narrative and became one of the most beloved Knicks in the league.
Unfortunately, injury issues plagued him, leading to the Knicks trading him away, and Porzingis eventually finding a home with the Celtics.
Kristaps has experience dealing with the New York media, and he believes Boston is equipped to handle the grand stage of Madison Square Garden.
"You're making it seem like we are going to get caught of guard like a deer [in headlights]," Porzingis said during a media scrum.
“I can ask the same thing, [Knicks] are going to have to come to Boston and experience this, so maybe ask them this question."
The Celtics are 8-2 in their last 10 games at MSG and have dominated the Knicks in the regular season, sweeping the series.
The Knicks will look to shake off their past demons against Boston, a team that New York knew they would have to go through if they wanted a successful playoff run.
Porzingis himself is looking forward to the rivalry playing out on the biggest stage.
"But we have the experience, of course, it's going to be a big stage. It's going to be fun, it's just going to add more to the whole thing," he added.
"New York fans are always great, and Boston fans are always super invested. Even between the fanbases, it's going to be a war. It makes the rivalry even more fun as a fan and a player."
Game 1 of the Knicks-Celtics series is Monday at the TD Garden.
