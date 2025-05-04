Knicks' Mikal Bridges Reveals Gameplan to Take Down Celtics
The New York Knicks managed to hold off the scrappy, up-and-coming Detroit Pistons in what was a tight, dramatic series of basketball, and that remains of an old-school style.
Immediately after Game 6, the Knicks' focus shifted directly to the Boston Celtics, and rightfully so. They will have to contend with the defending champions without home-court advantage, a tall task for anyone in the Brown-Tatum era.
In a post-game presser, Mikal Bridges noted the big challenge that lies ahead.
“They’re hell of players,” Bridges said.
“Got moves for days and physical. Yeah, definitely going to be a challenge. But it’s never one-on-one. You got four guys behind you. Your teammates. So, just team defense and just help each other out.”
The Celtics are the strong, clear favorites to win the series, especially considering how Boston swept the season series and effectively responded to everything the Knicks threw at them.
The playoffs present a stark contrast to the regular season; however, those games were played with similar intensity, highlighting the challenges the Knicks encounter.
Both teams are expected to be at full strength for the series; however, Jrue Holiday's availability remains uncertain due to his hamstring injury.
His absence will be felt in Boston, especially since he is likely to be the primary defender on Jalen Brunson. At his best and healthiest, Holiday can shut down Brunson from carrying the offensive load and make him work hard throughout the game.
Given that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau tends to keep his starters on the floor, Holiday can tire Brunson out, making him less able to perform in clutch situations as he usually does.
The Knicks possess the depth and talent to truly challenge the Celtics, thanks to the numerous creators on the court who can both score and defend effectively.
OG Anunoby, Bridges, Josh Hart, and Karl Anthony-Towns can all help ease the load off of Brunson.
If the Knicks can get past their regular season issues against the Celtics, this could be one of the best series in the past few years, but if they can't, then the Celtics will be able to comfortably take the series.
