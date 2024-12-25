Former Celtics Guard Reveals Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rank As Duo
It's hard to come up with a better duo in the NBA than what the Boston Celtics have available to them in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum and Brown were the biggest reason why the Celtics were able to win the NBA Championship in the 2023-24 season.
In the Finals, Brown played so well that he was named the NBA Finals MVP. There was a ton of debate during the playoffs about whether or not Tatum or Brown was the best player on the team. They ignored that nonsense and focused on winning a title. They're doing the same this year.
Tatum has been averaging 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season. Brown has been equally as good this year, averaging 23.9 points, six rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. While his shooting splits aren't quite as good as they have been in the past, he has played well enough.
Any team in the NBA would love to have these two players on their team. Not only are they great on the offensive side of the court, but they both provide a ton of value on defense as well. That's why they are one of the best duos in the entire NBA.
One former Celtic has an idea of where they rank in the NBA hierarchy. Jeff Teague mentioned on a recent podcast that he thinks that Tatum and Brown are actually the best duo in the league. He initially had Karl Anthony-Towns and Jalen Brunson at the top but mentioned that he actually disrespected Tatum and Brown with that ranking.
When a duo wins the NBA Championship in the most recent season, it's hard to say that they aren't the best right now. This Boston team is also in the hunt to win back-to-back titles. They would be the first team to do so since the Warriors did it in the 2010s.
The Celtics need to keep playing at a high level to catch the Cavaliers to be the number-one seed in the East. Even if they don't get the top seed in the East, they are still good enough to win the title by just being the second or third seed. Health seems to be the only thing that can slow them down.
The Boston Celtics are still the standard in the East. Tatum and Brown are the reason why they might be the standard in the NBA.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Believes Jayson Tatum Gets Taken For Granted Around NBA