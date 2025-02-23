Fresh NBA Mock Draft Has Celtics Grab Multi-Time NCAA Champion Forward
The Boston Celtics are one of the elite teams in the NBA and are arguably the best team in the league.
The Celtics have championship aspirations and will look to become the first time since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors to win back-to-back titles. Anything short of a championship will be a massive failure for the Celtics, but they have all the tools to do just that.
While that is the sole goal for the Celtics, building the best team they can for years to come is also a focus. The 2025 NBA Draft is slowly approaching, and soon, the Celtics will be on the clock.
The Celtics will likely pick late in the draft, and in this latest mock draft by SI Draft Digest Staff, they have the No. 28th pick.
With the 28th pick, the staff of SI has the Celtics selecting UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban.
Karaban, a redshirt junior from Massachusetts, has had a solid junior season thus far, averaging 14.1 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, and 33.3 percent from three in 36.1 minutes of action and 24 games.
Karaban withdrew from the 2024 NBA Draft to return to the University of Connecticut for his junior year. In a post on X, he announced he would return to UConn. He said he decided to return to college to increase the Huskies' chances of winning a third consecutive national championship.
Karaban told college basketball insider Andy Katz that he had a tough time choosing between staying in college or jumping to the NBA before staying at UConn.
"It's a win-win no matter what," he said of his decision. "Staying in the draft, of course, is chasing my NBA dreams that I've always wanted for a while. But going back to school, there's no better place to play college basketball than forUConn. Playing under Coach Hurley and the coaching staff for another year would be a blessing."
As the NBA draft approaches, Karaban remains one of the highest-ranked prospects.
Karaban has the ability to be an NBA player, as he is a reliable catch-and-shoot option, has a High basketball IQ, has Off-ball movement, contributes in multiple areas, and is an immediate floor spacer.
More Celtics: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Believes Having Mike Vrabel at Practice Will Help Championship Quest
Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Appears at Celtics Practice After Special Invite From Joe Mazzulla
For all the latest news and notes on the reigning champs, stay tuned to Celtics On SI.