Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Appears at Celtics Practice After Special Invite From Joe Mazzulla
The newest New England Patriots head coach showed up to support Boston's current dynasty.
Mike Vrabel, a former member of the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady-era Patriots, showed up at the Boston Celtics' latest team practice at the Auerbach Center on Saturday morning, per Marlee Wierda of 7News Boston WHDH.
After practice, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke with gathered reporters about how Vrabel's presence helped inform the team's practice approach, per Justin Turpin of WEEI.
"it was great," Mazzulla said. "He obviously brings a championship perspective, but any time you can just get together with guys that are in the same [figurative] arena as we are and support each other, I think that's important."
A 6-foot-4 linebacker out of Ohio State, Vrabel suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers primarily as a backup from 1997-2000 before linking up with the Patriots in free agency for what would become a very decorated run, from 2001-08. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2009 offseason, and would play there for two years before hanging up his cleats for good.
During his Patriots tenure, Vrabel won three Super Bowls, and was named a First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2007. He was named to the Patriots' All-2000s Team, 50th Anniversary Team, All-Dynasty Team, and Hall of Fame for his efforts.
After his playing career ended, Vrabel turned to coaching. He got his feet wet in the college ranks as a linebackers coach and later a defensive line coach at his alma mater from 2011-13.
Next, Vrabel took the NFL leap by joining the staff of the Houston Texans, where he made the same progression as an assistant coach from 2014-17. He was installed by the Tennessee Titans as the club's head coach from 2018-23. Vrabel was named the NFL Coach of the Year in 2021, when he led the team to a 12-5 overall record and the AFC's No. 1 overall seed. The club was eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.
Overall, Vrabel possesses a 54-45 head coaching record so far. During his five seasons with Tennessee, he took the Titans to three consecutive playoffs from 2019-21, where they logged a 2-3 overall record.
Most recently, Vrabel served as a coaching a personnel consultant on the ill-fated Cleveland Browns last season.
"Just getting to know him now, but obviously have seen what he's been able to do in his work at Tennessee and what he's done as a player," Mazzulla said of his relationship with Vrabel.
Mazzulla revealed that Vrabel didn't address the team with a speech during the practice. He acknowledged that he invited Vrabel.
"Yeah it was an invite, a formal invite," Mazzulla said. "Any time the four people that have these jobs... there's got to be a brotherhood there and there's got to be a communication and understanding of, we're all carrying a responsibility to compete at a high level and to bring championships to the city so we've got to learn from each other and have that perspective."
