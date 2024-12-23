Celtics News: Insider Has Absurd Take on Jayson Tatum Standing With Boston
Jayson Tatum continues to play at a high level for the Boston Celtics. On Saturday night against the Bulls, he recorded a triple-double. He had 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in Boston's 25-point victory over Chicago. He was clearly the best player on the court for either team.
The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA because of how good Tatum is. He was a first-team All-NBA performer last season for Boston and was selected to the Olympic team. Despite this, there are pundits out there who question just how good Tatum is on his own team.
In fact, one particular NBA insider on ESPN doesn't even think that Tatum has proved that he is the best player on his own team. Brian Windhorst said as much on ESPN recently, claiming that Jaylen Brown is actually better than Tatum and should be considered the best player on the Celtics.
It's certainly a bold take to claim that Tatum isn't even the best player on his team when he is putting up stats that could make him a first-team All-NBA player for the second year in a row. Prior to Monday's game against the Magic, Tatum had been averaging 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.
Those stats indicate that not only is Tatum the best player on the Celtics, but he is one of the best players in the entire NBA. Any team in the NBA would love to have him, and he would certainly be the best player on about 27 of the other teams in the league as well.
Tatum is not concerned at all with what others say about him. He doesn't care about the narratives that try to pin him and Brown against each other. Brown doesn't care, either. All either of them cares about is winning. Both players do a lot to contribute to the Celtics doing that
If Tatum keeps putting up 43-point triple-doubles, it will be hard for pundits to claim that he's not the best player on the Celtics. Not everyone in the league can put up stats like that. Tatum fixed his three-point shot in the offseason and it is clearly paying dividends for him early in this season.
The Celtics will continue to play good basketball as long as each of those two players is healthy. They are more focused on being healthy once the playoffs roll around.
