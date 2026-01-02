Three Celtics Rotation Changes Joe Mazzulla Can Make in 2026

The Boston Celtics franchise has defined itself by overcoming adversity in the last decade.

They overcame trading Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce by enduring a one-year rebuild before trading for Isaiah Thomas and immediately contending again. They overcame Ime Udoka's sudden suspension and eventual dismissal from the franchise by choosing the right guy in Joe Mazzulla. This season, they are overcoming Jayson Tatum's Achilles tendon tear to emerge as one of the East's top teams.

The best part? Boston can get even better with the right adjustments. Executing the following changes feels like rational rotational solutions for the Celtics in the new year.

Playing Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh More

The more Mazzulla can find minutes for rookie Hugo Gonzalez and third-year leaper Jordan Walsh, the better the team will be in the short- and long-term.

Adaptable in the modern NBA on both ends of the floor, the pair brings athleticism and length to a lineup that may have to contend with overwhelming talent and physical advantages in the Western Conference from the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs if the Celtics can make what'd be a miracle Finals run.

You win those matchups with effort and bang-bang plays. Walsh and Gonzalez are the guys you turn to for that on Boston's bench these days.

There have been minimal growing pains for Gonzalez during his rookie season. Walsh has finally outgrown his from the last few seasons to become someone who can reliably start until Tatum returns.

Even when No. 0 is back in the lineup, there needs to be minutes for the two readily available.

Deploying Jayson Tatum at Center in Small-Ball Lineups When He's Back

When Tatum returns, there will be plenty of questions on what to do to keep the winning going. While he'll ramp up to eventually play the lion's share of minutes at both forward spots, guys like Josh Minott and Sam Hauser can't become afterthoughts.

Since Boston's big man rotation is its most glaring weakness, playing Neemias Queta starter-minutes, Luka Garza spot minutes when the team needs spacing, and Tatum in small-ball lineups is the best way to make sure no one gets left behind.

That maximizes the abilities on the floor while giving the team mid-2010s Golden State Warriors-esque "Death Lineups" with five guys who can engage in a sprint meet.

Committing to or Finding a Replacement for Anfernee Simons

This one involves the front office and is somewhat out of Mazzulla's hands. If Brad Stevens decides there's no way forward for Anfernee Simons, he needs to make a move to find his replacement. It doesn't look like Baylor Scheierman or anyone else behind Derrick White or Payton Pritchard can do what Simons does.

His inefficiency doesn't make Simons irreplaceable by any stretch. Still, there's value in nearly half a season in one offensive system. If the Celtics want to make a run, Simons probably helps them do that over a young guy.

If there's no chance Simons is retained and he isn't going to get significant playoff minutes, though, trading him avoids any locker room unrest.

A decision needs to be made on Simons one way or another, though.